‘Wall of kindness’ provides essential items to needy

CHENNAI

30 November 2020 01:06 IST

Cupboards installed in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital blocks for contributions

During an emergency, patients rush to hospitals without carrying basic items they may require.

To help such patients, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) has set up a ‘Wall of kindness’ or ‘Anbu Suvar’ that will receive contributions.

The hospital has put up cupboards in all three tower blocks on its campus.

“The objective is mainly to provide essential items to patients who come in during emergencies without bringing things that they may require. We have received new items worth ₹1.5 lakh through a sponsor. The essential items include towels, soap, toothpaste and brushes, combs and clothes such as shirts, lungis, dhotis, saris and nightwear,” Dean E. Theranirajan said.

Anyone can donate items that are in a good condition. Patients who are discharged after treatment and their families can also “gift” essential items.

Open for donations

Doctors, nurses and hospital workers can also contribute to this initiative, a press release said.

Persons who wish to make contributions can contact the hospital on the helpline number 89397 97696. They can call and drop in to make their contributions at the ‘Wall of kindness’.