‘WALL-E’ heads to railway stations

The Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) has planned ‘Wall-E’, a painting campaign aimed at creating awareness about the tearing need for water conservation initiatives. The campaign will be carried out across railway stations in the city. “The activity will continue throughout the year covering all terminals on the Chennai Beach – Tambaram Line, Chennai Beach – Gummidipoondi, and Central –Arakonnam lines,” said Arun Krishnamurthy, founder, EFI, said. “We have obtained necessary permission from the Southern Railway for the campaign. The first phase of campaign, executed over the last 10 days, the Tambaram, Pallavaram and St. Thomas Mount railway stations were covered,” he said. The walls at these stations have been painted with aesthetically appealing and sensitising content. The pictures are painted in oils. The advantages of oil paints are their flexibility and depth of colour. In the second phase, the campaign will be carried out at Chromepet, Mambalam, Nungambakkam and Perambur railway stations. “We have a team of professional artists from West Mambalam. Artists, volunteers and I work in close co-ordination for the campaign. The artists too pitch in their ideas for the campaign.” For details, visit http://www.indiaenvironment.org or https://

www.efivolunteer.com.