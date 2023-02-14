Walkways and landscaping along Adyar and Cooum rivers will be completed in March

February 14, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Walking tracks have been developed along the banks of Adyar river by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in many neighbourhoods such as Gandhi Nagar. Work on the walking tracks and tree plantation in more neighbourhoods along the Adyar and the Cooum will be completed in March.

Civic officials said work on planting 43 species of saplings was under way between the stretch from Nandambakkam bridge and the Meenambakkam airport runway bridge in Alandur zone.

A total of 13,456 saplings will be planted along 3.9-km and 4-km stretches on the left and right banks of the Adyar, respectively. On the left bank, 16,955 sq.m of land has been earmarked for planting saplings at an estimated cost of ₹1.41 crore. A total of 13,312 sq.m of land on the right bank has been identified for planting saplings at an estimated cost of ₹1.17 crore.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has already inaugurated a stretch that was restored along the Adyar. As many as 60,000 saplings have been planted along the stretch from MRTS bridge to Thiru Vi Ka bridge. The work has been completed at a cost of ₹5.4 crore.

Officials said encroachments had been removed for planting the saplings and the development of walkways. Along the Cooum, GCC has planted 43 species of saplings between Napier Bridge and Quaid E Milleth Bridge. A total of 15,000 saplings will be planted along the stretch by March. As many as 5,500 saplings have already been planted.