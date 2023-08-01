Walking is the best way to manage lower back pain, slipped disc is common, say surgeons at webinar

August 01, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

A webinar on “Slipped disc and endoscopic surgery” was held as a part of The Hindu Wellness Series on Sunday.

Spine surgeons, while speaking at the webinar presented by Naruvi Hospitals, explained what a slipped disc is, flagged the symptoms and debunked myths. The highest low back pain cases are seen in adults aged 50 to 55, with a high prevalence rate among post-menopausal women, they said.

P. Sreeharsha, consultant, Spine Surgeon, Naruvi Hospital-Vellore, said slipped disc was common and comes with age due to wear and tear of muscles. But in young adults, bad postures, slouching, hunching, obesity, prolonged sitting, lack of exercise and sedentary lifestyle were responsible for low back pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

His colleague and senior consultant, Backiaraj P. said that bed rest was the biggest myth that people followed as a solution when they get back ache. Bed rest, more than two to three days, weakens the muscles; walking was the best option, he said. He spoke about endoscopic disc surgery as the last option for unabated back ache.

Vijayaraghavan G., senior consultant, Spine Surgeon, MGM Healthcare, Chennai, said that 80% slipped disc cases could heal naturally with physiotherapy, traction, braces for neck, waist, and analgesics. If there was no improvement after 12 weeks, then epidural spinal injection can help reduce pain and surgery could be the last resort.

The doctors outlined certain red flag symptoms such as low back pain radiating down to the legs or feet on one side, numbness, tingling sensation in the legs, inability to bend and touch the toes, weakness in limbs making standing or walking difficult as then it was time to seek medical help.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.