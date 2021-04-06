Walkers forum wants beach road to be relaid

East Coast Beach Walkers’ Association has sought that the road along Thiruvalluvar Nagar beach in Thiruvanmiyur be relaid. This beach witnesses a good number of visitors including fitness enthusiasts. Despite this, the beach road is battered, and also marked by protruding stones. Stray dog menace, ranging stray cattle, increasing vehicular traffic and dumping of construction debris are the other issues encountered on this road.

“Pedestrians have to watch our steps as the road is uneven. Two women have fallen and sustained fractures. We have been requesting the Greater Chennai Corporation to relay the road as it is in a bad shape and senior citizens find it unsafe to walk on,” says T. Arunachalam, secretary, East Coast Beach Walkers’ Association.