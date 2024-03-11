ADVERTISEMENT

Walkathon to raise awareness on kidney health held

March 11, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Over 200 people participated in a walkathon organised to raise awareness on kidney health on Sunday to celebrate the 19th edition of World Kidney Day. The event themed ‘Kidney Health for All - Advancing equitable access to care and optimal medication practice’ began at Elliot’s Beach, Besant Nagar. Actor and producer Mathew Varghese, cinematographer and actor Ilavarasu, and artist Aravinth Sundar flagged off the event. The Department of Pediatric Nephrology at Dr. Mehta’s Hospitals, in collaboration with the International Society of Nephrology (ISN), International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF-WKA), Tanker (Tamil Nadu Kidney Research) Foundation, and ChildrenKidneyCare.com organised the walkathon.

