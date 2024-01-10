GIFT a SubscriptionGift
City hospital organises walkathon to promote road safety

January 10, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 200 persons took part in a walkathon as a part of an awareness campaign on road safety on Wednesday.

In a bid to promote road safety, Prashanth Hospitals organised a three-day public awareness campaign. The 5-km walkathon that commenced and ended at the hospital in Velachery was flagged off by Prashanth Krishna, managing director and Baskaran, chief executive officer of the hospital, according to a press release.

The walkathon served as a platform to disseminate road safety messages. It brought together healthcare professionals, students and other community members emphasising the collaborative effort to instil responsible driving practices and reduce distractions, thereby preventing accidents, injuries and life-threatening conditions resulting from road mishaps.

As a part of the campaign, volunteers carried banners and placards displaying road safety messages at key traffic junctions in and around Velachery for three consecutive days.

