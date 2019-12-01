Chennai

Walkathon to prevent hearing loss in children

Balavidyalaya School for Young Deaf Children holding a walkathon to create awareness on the need for early intervention to prevent hearing loss in children at Elliot’s beach in Besant Nagar.

“If detected early and given the care they need, hearing loss could be prevented in children”

Unmindful of the rains, hundreds participated in the walkathon held at Elliot’s beach on Sunday morning.

The walkathon was organised by Balavidyalaya School for Young Deaf Children to create awareness on early identification and intervention to prevent hearing loss in children.

Inaugurating the walkathon, Saraswathi Narayanaswamy, Honorary director, Balavidyalaya, said around 360 million people in the world have hearing loss. Of them nearly 32 million are children.

“If detected early and given the care they need, hearing loss could be prevented in children. As hearing is key to learn spoken language for children, hearing loss poses a barrier to education and social integration,” she said.

Ms. Narayanaswamy said Balavidyalaya School for Young Deaf Children has helped more than 1200 children with hearing disability to gain language and speech. The participants in the walkathon carried banners and placards to create awareness among the early morning walkers.

The Balavidyalaya School, which is celebrating Golden jubilee celebration, will organised a two-day conference titled ‘Parenting children to listen from infancy and talk for a lifetime.’ In the international conference to be held from December 19 to 20, special educators, therapists, audiologists, medical specialists, policy makers and social workers, are expected to participate.

