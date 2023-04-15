Walkathon organised to create awareness on Parkinson’s disease

April 15, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Several people took part in a walkathon organised by V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation to create awareness on Parkinson’s disease at Anna Nagar on Saturday.

Freedom fighter and retired bureaucrat Lakshmikanthan Bharathi flagged off the walkathon organised in view of World Parkinson’s Day. Several persons, including senior geriatrician Natarajan, Shanthipriya, founder, SAAR Foundation and physiotherapist Ranganathan participated in the event along with representatives from Parivarthan for Parkinson’s, SAAR Foundation Venkataeswara Hospitals and residents.

Dr. Natarajan described the neurodegenerative disorder, Parkinson’s, as the most dreaded one among the old age related diseases. Early detection of the disease would help in better treatment. A Tamil booklet titled ‘Parkinson’s Diseases’ was distributed at the event.

