Walkathon organised for awareness on millets in Chennai

March 12, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Senior geriatrician V.S. Natarajan, educationist R.S. Munirathinam, and yoga and naturopathy specialist Abirami Premnath participating in a walkathon organised by the V.S. Geriatric Foundation and Manjula Munirathinam Educational Trust at Anna Nagar Tower Park in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The V.S. Geriatric Foundation on Saturday conducted a walkathon to raise awareness on millets as the U.N. has declared 2023 to be the year of millets.

S. Peter Alphonse, Chairman, State Minorities Commission, flagged off the walkathon at Anna Nagar Tower Park. Senior geriatrician V.S. Natarajan, educationist R.S. Munirathinam, and yoga and naturopathy specialist Abirami Premnath participated.

In addition to the public, nurses from Venkataeswara Hospitals and students from the Department of Social Welfare, MOP Vaishnav College, participated in the walkathon.

The programme was supported by Manjula Munirathinam Educational Trust.

