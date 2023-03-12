HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Walkathon organised for awareness on millets in Chennai

March 12, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Senior geriatrician V.S. Natarajan, educationist R.S. Munirathinam, and yoga and naturopathy specialist Abirami Premnath participating in a walkathon organised by the V.S. Geriatric Foundation and Manjula Munirathinam Educational Trust at Anna Nagar Tower Park in Chennai on Saturday.

Senior geriatrician V.S. Natarajan, educationist R.S. Munirathinam, and yoga and naturopathy specialist Abirami Premnath participating in a walkathon organised by the V.S. Geriatric Foundation and Manjula Munirathinam Educational Trust at Anna Nagar Tower Park in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The V.S. Geriatric Foundation on Saturday conducted a walkathon to raise awareness on millets as the U.N. has declared 2023 to be the year of millets.

S. Peter Alphonse, Chairman, State Minorities Commission, flagged off the walkathon at Anna Nagar Tower Park. Senior geriatrician V.S. Natarajan, educationist R.S. Munirathinam, and yoga and naturopathy specialist Abirami Premnath participated.

In addition to the public, nurses from Venkataeswara Hospitals and students from the Department of Social Welfare, MOP Vaishnav College, participated in the walkathon.

The programme was supported by Manjula Munirathinam Educational Trust.

Related Topics

Chennai / private health care

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.