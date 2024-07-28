GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Walkathon on sexual reproductive health rights awareness held

The walkathon will be held in three more districts — Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu — and the demands will be submitted to the government in the coming weeks

July 28, 2024 - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at the walkathon held in Chennai on Sunday.

Participants at the walkathon held in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A total of 325 government school students took out a walkathon in Chennai on Sunday to raise awareness about sexual reproductive health rights of adolescent girls.

The Centre for Women Development and Research, in association with 19 non-profit organisations, conducted the walkathon with students to stress on the importance of menstrual hygiene too. “There are many cases where the students have been unable to dispose of their used sanitary napkins or as nobody would clean the sanitary napkin pile in the bathroom, it would cause a lot of trouble for girls in government schools,” said K.R. Renuka, Director, Centre for Women’s Development and Research.

The walkathon will be held in three more districts — Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu — and the demands will be submitted to the government in the coming weeks.

Speaking about the demands she said, “There needs to be robust policies revolving around sexual reproductive rights, which can prevent child marriage, sexual violence, and discrimination. Educators, healthcare professionals, and law enforcement authorities need to undergo training and sensitisation to support young women’s rights. Further, the curriculum should include mandatory sex education.”

