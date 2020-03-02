Walkathon held

Chennai

02 March 2020 01:26 IST

A large number of women took part in a walkathon organised to create awareness about crime against women on Sunday evening.

Chennai Collector R. Seethalakshmi flagged off the walkathon, in which volunteers of World Vision and workers of ICDS participated.

The walkathon was held from the Chepauk State Guesthouse to the Triplicane police station. It was organised by Social Welfare Department.

