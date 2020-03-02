Chennai

Walkathon held

A large number of women took part in a walkathon organised to create awareness about crime against women on Sunday evening.

Chennai Collector R. Seethalakshmi flagged off the walkathon, in which volunteers of World Vision and workers of ICDS participated.

The walkathon was held from the Chepauk State Guesthouse to the Triplicane police station. It was organised by Social Welfare Department.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2020 1:26:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/walkathon-held/article30959180.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY