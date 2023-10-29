HamberMenu
Rally held to commemorate 30 years of Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine

The event also aimed to create awareness about the field of critical care

October 29, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The members of the Chennai Chapter of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM) on Sunday took part in a walkathon to commemorate 30 years of the Society’s inception. According to a press release here, intensive care physicians from various city hospitals joined in the walkathon held at Besant Nagar. The event also aimed to create awareness about the field of critical care, which is a distinct speciality on its own. It’s a challenging field with a knowledge of all organ systems and their functions, the release said.

