ADVERTISEMENT

Walkathon held for breast cancer awareness

October 28, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

‘Walk in Pink @ Namma Chennai’ aims to raise awareness of risk factors associated with breast cancer and to empower women to take charge of their breast health through regular self-examinations and screenings

The Hindu Bureau

MGM Cancer Institute conducted a walkathon ‘Walk in Pink @ Namma Chennai’.

MGM Cancer Institute conducted a walkathon ‘Walk in Pink @ Namma Chennai’, to raise awareness of the risk factors associated with breast cancer and to empower women to take charge of their breast health through regular self-examinations and screenings on Saturday. The walkathon started at the institute and culminated at Thiru Vi Ka Park in Shenoy Nagar. There were over 300 registrations. M.A. Raja, senior consultant - medical oncology, director - oncology services and chairman of Medical Advisory Board took part, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US