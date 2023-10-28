Walkathon held for breast cancer awareness

October 28, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

MGM Cancer Institute conducted a walkathon ‘Walk in Pink @ Namma Chennai’, to raise awareness of the risk factors associated with breast cancer and to empower women to take charge of their breast health through regular self-examinations and screenings on Saturday. The walkathon started at the institute and culminated at Thiru Vi Ka Park in Shenoy Nagar. There were over 300 registrations. M.A. Raja, senior consultant - medical oncology, director - oncology services and chairman of Medical Advisory Board took part, according to a press release.

