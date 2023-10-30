Walkathon for breast cancer awareness held in Besant Nagar

October 30, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

CANSTOP, an organisation for cancer support therapy, held a walkathon at Olcott Memorial School, Besant Nagar on October 29 in collaboration with Rotary District 3232 to commemorate the international breast cancer awareness month. Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Member of Parliament, South Chennai, flagged off the walk that sought to stress the importance of early detection and self-examination. Several women survivors and their family members participated in the walk, according to a press release from the organisation. Ravi Raman of RID 3232, Vijaya Bharathi Rangarajan, founder of CANSTOP, members of the rotary club, and students participated. Apart from the walkathon, a blood donation camp, general medical checkups were also held.

