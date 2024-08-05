Walkathon creates awareness about vascular health

More than 800 people participated in a walkathon held in Chennai on Sunday to mark National Vascular Day.

The event, organised by the Vascular Society of India (VSI), created awareness about amputation prevention and vascular health. It was presided over by K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Project Director of World Bank and Asian Development Bank projects, Government of Tamil Nadu, M. Ravi, former Director General of Police, and R. Priyakumar, Tamil Nadu State Information Commissioner.

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan flagged off the 3.5-km walkathon that proceeded through the Beach Road in Besant Nagar. C. Shanmugavelayutham, vascular and endovascular surgeon, Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital, gave insights into diabetes care.

“Today’s event is a significant milestone in our mission to reduce preventable amputations in India,” said P.C. Gupta, president of the Vascular Society of India (VSI).

Tapish Sahu, secretary of VSI, said, “Our objective is to enhance community health by establishing a comprehensive vascular healthcare framework, and strive for an amputation-free India.”

VSI members, IAS and IPS officers, doctors, students, and nurses took part in the event.

