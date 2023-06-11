Walkathon against child labour held at Besant Nagar

June 11, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

On the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Child Labour, the Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare Trust organised a walkathon at Besant Nagar.

The children who participated took a pledge and raised slogans highlighting the importance of education and the steps to be taken to safeguard their rights. Flagging off the walkathon, A.S. Kumari, Chairperson, Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women, said the State government was taking several steps towards the eradication of child labour. She encouraged the children participating in the walkathon to study well and call the 1098 Childline number if they see or hear of any other child being made to work.

As a part of the demands put forth, the Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare Trust and Children’s rights movements have called for strict action to be taken to prevent child labour across sectors. “Only after ensuring the education and safety of the children should governments relocate urban slum dwellers. The government should also introduce and adopt child protection policies in all panchayats and urban bodies for creating safe spaces for children,” they said.

They further called for fostering collaborations between the government, civil society organisations and private organisations to eradicate child labour as well as allocation of more funds for education and child protection.

