A walk dedicated to Indo-Russian Friendship held in Chennai

April 15, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nearly 100 persons took part in the walk dedicated to Indo-Russian Friendship that was organised in the city on Saturday.

The walk was held to mark the long-term friendship between Russia and India, according to a press release.

Oleg Avdeev Consul General, Consulate General of the Russian Federation in South India, Gennadii Rogalev, director, Russian House, P.Thangappan, Secretary General, Indo Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industries and many others participated in the walk, the release said.

It was organised by the Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Indo Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Indo Russian Film Club and Indo-Russian Cultural & Friendship Society.

“The USSR was the first country which established diplomatic relations with India on April 13, 1947. Russia and India have strong bilateral ties and successful cooperation in many different fields including security, trade, economy, defence, science, technology and culture for many decades. Both countries see each other as longstanding and time-tested friends,” the release said.

Mr. Thangappan said, “there is a plan to send 150 students from Tamil Nadu to Russia for a week to know and understand more about space advancements.”