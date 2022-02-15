Waive interest for pledged gold jewellery: Edappadi K. Palaniswamy

Stalin did not lay down conditions then, says former Chief Minister

Staff Reporter

“The DMK government should at least waive off the interest for five sovereigns of gold pledged by 35 lakh people and return their jewellery”, said AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday.

Campaigning for party contestants in urban local bodies election in the district, he said that the DMK leader, M.K. Stalin, did not lay down conditions then for waiver of loans taken from the cooperative banks and just asked all the people to pledge their jewellery. “But after coming to power, they say only eligible people will benefit. At least interest should be waived off and jewellery returned to them,” he urged.

Taking a dig at Mr. Stalin for calling himself the best Chief Minister in the country, the Leader of the Opposition said that former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalitha brought welfare schemes and served the people and hence they were remembered even today. “People will judge who the best CM is,” he added.

Mr. Palaniswami said that starting more schools and colleges during the AIADMK rule has led to increase in enrolment ratio in the State and blamed the DMK government for not implementing welfare schemes after coming to power. The 7.5% reservation for government school students within NEET brought by the AIADMK government has benefitted 541 students from villages this year. “Mr. Stalin while being in the Opposition did not place a request for such reservation. But I realised the need for it and introduced it”, he said.