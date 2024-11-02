GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Waiting time to reduce at traffic signals at 31 junctions in Chennai

These junctions are set to get ‘adaptive signals’ in a month; an official says work has been taken up at junctions on Valluvar Kottam Road, among others, to install them. Traffic police have tested their functionality and found them satisfactory

Published - November 02, 2024 12:18 am IST

The work to install such signals at stretches, including the Santhome High Road, is under way.

The work to install such signals at stretches, including the Santhome High Road, is under way. | Photo Credit: File photo

With 31 junctions on important roads in the city set to get ‘adaptive signals’ this month, the waiting time of road-users is expected to reduce.

Adaptive signals calculate the waiting time by taking into account the number of vehicles on the stretch, among other factors.

The work to install such signals on stretches, including the Santhome High Road, is under way. Similarly, 532 bus shelters of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will get a passenger information system that will facilitate tracking of buses and their estimated arrival time. Its installation, as part of the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) being implemented by the Chennai Smart City, is expected to begin next month.

In a few months, passengers can obtain information on the estimated time of arrival of the buses at the bus shelters of the GCC.

“We have completed the pilot project of the Intelligent Transport System. For adaptive signals, digging work has been taken up at the junctions on Valluvar Kottam High Road, Dr. Nair Road and other stretches. Work is under way on the Rajaji Salai,” said an official.

The GCC is expected to allow digging at more junctions for the project, after the northeast monsoon.

Work to install ‘traffic incident’ detection systems at 16 locations, and ‘automatic vehicle classifiers and counters’ at three locations are under way.

The Traffic Police have tested the functionality of the adaptive signals in various scenarios, and found them satisfactory. The project is expected to be completed in phases. Other features and proposals under the ITS are to be implemented by December 2025.

“The major challenges in the implementation of the project include construction works for Metro rail and other major infrastructural projects across the city. Major construction activities have resulted in the closure of sections of roads, and diversion of traffic. To overcome such challenges, phasing of the ITS project has been designed in line with construction activities,” said an official.

