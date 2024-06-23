‘Waiting for no objection certificate from Metrowater to restore roads’

Residents across multiple areas in the city, including Madipakkam and Saidapet, who have been struggling with bad roads due to the ongoing work for laying sewers, have urged the civic body to restore their roads immediately. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is awaiting approval from the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) to proceed with road restoration.

Aravind Kelvin, secretary of the Madipakkam Kuberan Nagar Extension Residents’ Association, said, “The area, comprising Kuberan Nagar, Kuberan Nagar Extension, and Ram Nagar, is facing issues as roads have been dug up and neglected for the last six months. Digging began for storm-water drains initially and then to construct sewage lines.”

“Residents are unable to book cabs as drivers refuse trips since the roads are dug up. Everyday life has been hit,” he added.

“Driving via Ellaiamman Kovil Street in West Mambalam has been a back-breaking experience for over 20 days. The dug-up road has not been restored yet. The same goes for Pushpavathy Ammal Street, Lake View Road, and near Aranganadhan Subway. Many locations in Saidapet are yet to be restored. The roads are unsafe,” said R. Ramakrishnan, 70, of Saidapet.

“Mugalivakkam Main Road is in bad shape again. It was alright for three to four months, but has been fully dug up now. About 20 to 25 shops had closed in the past three years due to this,” said Preethi Ramadoss, a Ph.D scholar of Anna University, in her post on X (formerly Twitter).

She added that she had filed six to seven complaints with the GCC and four petitions to the Chief Minister’s complaint cell regarding this road.

The civic body is waiting for a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the CMWSSB to relay roads in several areas, both in core and extended areas of the city, said Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumaar.

Recent inspection

“Recently, while inspecting Saidapet, we saw that Jones Road and Reddi Kuppam were slushy. The CMWSSB had mentioned that pipeline work was done but testing work has not been completed. Only after this is completed will the roads be handed over for relaying,” he added.

A senior GCC official said the side sewer pipeline had been laid in Madipakkam and a main one was yet to be laid. “The CMWSSB must remove the slush. The GCC has been continuously following up with the officials,” he said. This fiscal, the GCC plans to relay 532 roads at a cost of ₹66.73 crore, funded by the State Finance Commission. Currently, work is in progress for 246 roads worth ₹35.36 crore, and 409 roads have been completed at a cost of ₹48.25 crore under the same scheme. Additionally, there is a proposal to relay 2,139 roads at an estimated cost of ₹257 crore under various other schemes.