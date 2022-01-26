Wait for Tiruvottiyur Theradi station continues for residents of north Chennai

CHENNAI

26 January 2022 23:13 IST

Only clearance from CMRS is pending to open the station

The opening of Tiruvottiyur Theradi station in the Phase I extension of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) has been delayed again.

In February last year, this 9-km stretch between Washermenpet and Wimco Nagar, taken up at a cost of ₹3,770 crore, was thrown open to public. The Tiruvottiyur Theradi station alone could not be opened as it was still under construction. But almost a year on, commuters continue to suffer and residents have to board trains from nearby stations.

According to CMRL officials, the construction work of this station is complete and only clearance by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) was awaited.

“The signage is installed now which will be finished shortly. We have received the independent safety assessment approval. The trials are over. The only pending work is to get the certificate from CMRS. We will seek a date from them soon and they can visit the station for inspection. Along with this station, the Wimco Nagar Depot station too will be checked for various parameters. We are hoping to open it next month,” an official said.But sources said it might be difficult to get a date from CMRS for the next two months.

Located between Kaladipet and Tiruvottiyur stations, this station’s design underwent some major changes and the height of the viaduct was raised to 17 metres to allow passage of the chariot of a famous temple nearby.