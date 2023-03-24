Wait for clean water continues for Arunthathi Nagar residents

March 24, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Whether the day’s water supply through hand pumps will be clean or contaminated is something that many residents of Arunthathi Nagar in Mettupalayam near Perambur keep guessing every day. On some days, the water is clean, while on other days it is dirty, stinking and at times, full of worms.

Residents of Arunthathi Nagar, a locality comprising 16 streets, have a long list of complaints on the lack of basic amenities. Poor quality drinking water tops their list of grievances.

“Water supply is a huge problem for us. On many days, the water stinks like sewage and is brown in colour. This happens frequently. We cannot afford to spend on water cans every day,” says Priya, a resident. A number of residents point out that at times, there are worms in the water.

Despite complaints that water is contaminated, no permanent solution has been found, says Sukumar, a 58-year-old resident. “We have raised the issue of water from the hand pumps having an odour frequently, but no step has been taken to even identify the source of the problem,” he says.

The residents have been demanding that the old drinking water pipelines should be replaced. This was one of the 19 issues that they had put together in a petition and submitted to the Member of Legislative Assembly nearly one-and-a-half years ago, they said.

C.B. Paranthaman, a resident and civic activist, wants public toilets to be constructed at Chengan Street, Govindan Street and Chinnaiya Lane. A few residents complain of frequent power cuts and lack of mosquito control measures. “Parts of the area face waterlogging during rain,” says Gomathi, another resident.

A gym constructed by the Greater Chennai Corporation on Chengan Street is dilapidated with no power supply. “At least 10 of us visit the gym every day. We use our phone torches as light at the gym as we work out in the evening. Many equipment are very old and damaged,” says a resident.

Among other demands, the residents want a ration shop to be opened in the locality as the nearest one is at Jamalia. They also want speed-breakers to be built on Poleri Amman Koil Street, Eligan Street and Govindan Street.

Densely populated

Officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board say it is a densely populated area and complaints are attended to from time to time. A few low-lying houses face issues whenever maintenance work is taken up at the sewage treatment plant, they said.

Whenever there are complaints of sewage mixing with water, samples are lifted for analysis and supply is restored only after the issue is resolved. “Replacing water pipelines is one of the long-pending demands. We have sent a proposal and will take up work as soon as funds are sanctioned. Meanwhile, drainage work is under way and will be completed soon,” an official of the board added.