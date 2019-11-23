Wait for bus shelter gets longer at Sembakkam, Gowrivakkam

Commuters from Sembakkam and Gowrivakkam continue to suffer under the scorching sun and pouring rain as most of the bus stops do not have shelters, despite allocation of funds more than three years ago.

According to G. Murugan, president, Sembakkam Region Residents’ Welfare Associations, in June 2016, a petition seeking bus shelters was submitted to Tambaram MLA S.R. Raja to construct four bus shelters at Gowrivakkam and Sembakkam halting points towards Camp Road and Velachery. The MLA took up the issue with the Kancheepuram District Collectorate and urged the Collector to release funds for the same.

“The Collectorate released ₹17 lakh to the Commissioner of Sembakkam Municipality to construct four bus shelters. However, only two bus shelters out of the four have been constructed. There is no information on when the remaining two bus shelters will be constructed,” K. Kamalakannan, the Association secretary.

When the Association members approached the Municipality in this regard, the officials said that the shelters would be constructed once the road laying work by the State Highways Department was completed. “The road was laid more than a year ago, and yet there is no sign of a bus shelter,” adds Murugan.