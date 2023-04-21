ADVERTISEMENT

Vysarpadi police arrest man for murdering wife

April 21, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Vyasarpadi police have arrested a 46-year-old man of Gandhi Nagar on charges of murdering his wife.

Police said on Wednesday night, when the telephone of J. Saritha, 39, was not reachable for two days, her niece Nandhini and her relatives went to her house on Thursday night and were shocked to find her body rolled in a mat under the cot. They informed the Vyasarpadi police who secured the woman’s body and sent it to Stanley Government hospital for post-mortem.

Since her husband R. Jeeva was missing, the police searched for him and detained him. He allegedly told the police that he killed his wife following a quarrel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US