Vysarpadi police arrest man for murdering wife

April 21, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Vyasarpadi police have arrested a 46-year-old man of Gandhi Nagar on charges of murdering his wife.

Police said on Wednesday night, when the telephone of J. Saritha, 39, was not reachable for two days, her niece Nandhini and her relatives went to her house on Thursday night and were shocked to find her body rolled in a mat under the cot. They informed the Vyasarpadi police who secured the woman’s body and sent it to Stanley Government hospital for post-mortem.

Since her husband R. Jeeva was missing, the police searched for him and detained him. He allegedly told the police that he killed his wife following a quarrel.

