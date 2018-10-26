Vyasarpadi TNSCB tenements to get a police outpost soon

In a bid to ensure the safety of nearly 700 families residing in Eri Karai Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements in Vyasarpadi, the board is planning to set up a police outpost on the premises soon.

The tenements were inaugurated early this year and the families started residing in the quarters from March.

There are ten blocks on the premises and 94 families reside in each. Every resident pays around ₹1,000 per month, including ₹750 as maintenance and ₹250 as rent, to the TNSCB.

However, despite people moving in there is still no compound wall around the premises.

“Blue metal sheets serve as the wall. Anti-social elements enter the premises and consume alcohol and smoke ganja. The women live in constant fear and we are frightened that our children will pick up bad habits,” said V. Perumal, a resident.

There are also reports of regular bike thefts on the premises. “We take turns to keep vigil till 11 p.m. and after this everyone goes to sleep. Thieves sneak in past midnight and ride away with our bikes. We have lodged complaints with the police,” explained Abdul Khader, vice-president of Block C.

No security

Residents said that they do not have sufficient money to engage a security guard.

“We have set aside 500 square feet on the premises to set up a police outpost. Once the outpost comes up, there will be police presence throughout and the residents will feel secure,” said a TNSCB official.

A police officer from the MKB Nagar police station, under whose jurisdiction the TNSCB tenement falls, said that they have instructed the TNSCB officials to close the gaps in the compound wall. “People can easily walk into the premises and commit a crime,” said the officer.