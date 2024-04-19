ADVERTISEMENT

Vyasarpadi residents to cast votes with hopes of better infrastructure 

April 19, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Better flood prevention system, less TASMAC outlets, a new bus terminus, a general hospital — these are some of the dreams of Vyasarpadi locals as they go to choose their representative in Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 1,500 families of Vyasarpadi have signed and submitted representations to candidates DMK’s Kalainidhi Veerasamy and AIADMK candidate R. Manohar. 

In the list of demands, people have requested for a robust infrastructure and better living conditions. They have asked for water facilities in housing board flats and, significantly, the State government or the Centre to take full financial responsibility for the houses. The demands also include a library and an e-seva centre. “Keeping in mind the welfare of people and damage to the environment, the Kodungaiyur dumpyard must be reclaimed as a wetland,” the representation states.

Put together by volunteers of Vyasai Thozhargal, a youth collective working to educate children of the locality, the list was collated after door-to-door consultations with residents of JJR Nagar, Sathyamoorthy Nagar, Mullai Nagar, MGR Nagar, MKB Nagar, Damodar Nagar in Vyasarpadi. Residents were first educated about the election, the roles of an MP, and the candidates. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sarath Kumar, advocate and a volunteer of Vyasai Thozhargal, said raising awareness among the public was key as many did not know anything about the polls or candidates. “At first they expressed a lack of interest in the polls, but once they were apprised of the importance of elections and voting, they started listing issues relating to cleanliness, a well-stocked hospital, better education for children, and more,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US