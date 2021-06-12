Vyasarpadi Metrowater depot office shifted

CHENNAI

12 June 2021 00:45 IST

New premises will be open from June 14

The Metrowater Office of the Assistant Engineer, Depot 44, Area IV, will be shifted to the recently reconstructed pumping station building in No:41/61, Subramaniam Main Street, Vyasarpadi, from June 14.

Consumers may visit the new office to redress their complaints and for paying water tax and charges.

For details, contact Assistant Engineer, Depot 44, at 81449 30044 and Deputy Area Engineer 11 at 81449 30211, a press release issued here said.

