Vyasarapadi’s ‘two rupees doctor’ passes away

Dr. V. Thiruvengadam, popularly known as “two rupees doctor” died on Saturday night. He was 70.

Born to Veeraraghavan, a farmer and Radhabai, he did his schooling in the Thyagaraya School and then did his medicine from Government Stanley Medical College. “He used to treat patients for a very nominal fee and help those who couldn’t afford to buy medicines. His passing is a great loss for the poor residents of our area,” said Umapathy, a resident of Vyasarpadi. His last rites were held on Sunday evening.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami condoled the death of Dr. Thiruvengadam. Dr. Thiruvengadam, who pursued medicine from a government medical college free of cost and hence intended to serve the poor for free in Vyasarpadi and Erukkancheri areas initially for ₹2 and for ₹5 after many years until his last breath, Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement.

“Dr. Thiruvengadam, who aspired to become a doctor since his childhood to serve the poor, efficiently served the poor and the downtrodden for over 40 years,” Mr. Palaniswami underlined and extended his condolences to the bereaved family and people in Vyasarpadi and Erukkancheri.