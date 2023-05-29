ADVERTISEMENT

Vummidi Bangaru Chetty family that made Sengol in 1947 felicitated at PM’s residence

May 29, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Vummidi Bangaru Chetty and Sons had designed and manufactured the Sengol in 1947 that was handed to Jawaharlal Nehru as a symbol of transfer of power from the British

The Hindu Bureau

 Vummidi Ethiraj, 97 (in the wheelchair), and his family members at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the Vummidi Bangaru Chetty family that had designed and made Sengol, the historical sceptre installed in the new Parliament House, were felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Sharing his experience in Chennai on Monday, Vummidi Anil Kumar of Vummidi Dwarkanath Jewellers said 10 members of the family, including 97-year-old Vummidi Ethiraj, participated in the felicitation ceremony at the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi.

“My uncle, Mr. Ethiraj, was honoured along with several Adheenam priests. It was a recognition of historic artefact and the family’s role in designing and manufacturing it,” he said.

It was at Vummidi Bangaru Chetty and Sons referred as ‘Corner shop’ in Parry’s Corner where the Sengol was designed and manufactured in 1947. Though several Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers stores have branched out over the years, the original premises, which was established in 1900s, remains and operates as Vummidi Dwarkanath Jewellers in Parry’s Corner, he said.

The Sengol holds historical significance as it was presented to the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the midnight of August 14, 1947, marking the transfer of power to India.

