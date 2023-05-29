Vummidi Bangaru Chetty family that made Sengol in 1947 felicitated at PM’s residence

May 29, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Members of the Vummidi Bangaru Chetty family that had designed and made Sengol, the historical sceptre installed in the new Parliament House, were felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Sharing his experience in Chennai on Monday, Vummidi Anil Kumar of Vummidi Dwarkanath Jewellers said 10 members of the family, including 97-year-old Vummidi Ethiraj, participated in the felicitation ceremony at the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi.

“My uncle, Mr. Ethiraj, was honoured along with several Adheenam priests. It was a recognition of historic artefact and the family’s role in designing and manufacturing it,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was at Vummidi Bangaru Chetty and Sons referred as ‘Corner shop’ in Parry’s Corner where the Sengol was designed and manufactured in 1947. Though several Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers stores have branched out over the years, the original premises, which was established in 1900s, remains and operates as Vummidi Dwarkanath Jewellers in Parry’s Corner, he said.

The Sengol holds historical significance as it was presented to the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the midnight of August 14, 1947, marking the transfer of power to India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT