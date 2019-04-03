Vulnerable polling booths in city see dip

CHENNAI

The number of vulnerable and critical polling booths in the city have dipped, said District Election Officer G. Prakash, with 368 now classified as vulnerable and six as critical across its three Lok Sabha constituencies.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mr. Prakash said work on confidence-building measures had kicked off in all localities. The Chennai District Election Office had earlier identified more than 580 polling stations as vulnerable and critical.

Following a final mapping of vulnerability, the police and election officials have begun visiting neighbourhoods for initiating confidence-building measures. Police patrolling has begun in vulnerable areas, officials said.

Election officials said that voters who were vulnerable to threats and intimidation had reduced in many areas, including R.K. Nagar. The police have collected information on the susceptibility of many electors to inducements. As many as 18 complaints have been received by officials through the toll free number – 1800 425 7012. A total of 12,521 advertisements on public land and 12481 on private property have been removed by election officials in the district. More than ₹6.36 crore in cash has been seized in the city. Over 136 kg of gold, 91 kg of silver and 950 mobile phones have also been seized. And, at least 6,976 flag poles of political parties have been removed.

Just 77 complaints have been filed through the cVIGIL app in the city. Only nine persons have used the WhatsApp number 9445477699 for receiving information on facilities for persons with disabilities during elections. A total of 588 micro observers have also been posted in the district.