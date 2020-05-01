Vulnerable groups to be shifted from containment zones to safer locations, Chennai Corporation Commissioner says

The Chennai Corporation will start the shifting of vulnerable groups including pregnant women and senior citizens from containment zones, said Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash. Speaking to media persons on Friday, Mr. Prakash said the civic body has compiled data on such persons in each street.

According to estimates, more than 2 lakh persons in the city are likely to be classified as vulnerable groups during the spread of COVID-19. There are a higher number of cases in north Chennai because of the intense population density in these areas, he added.

“Volunteers have to play a key role in helping such residents in containment zones. There will definitely be a turnaround in 10 days. We have also started distributing kabasura kudineer (herbal concoction) for residents. This is the second day. Each person will get a dosage of five grams every day. Other districts have reported good results after distribution of kabasura kudineer,” said Mr.Prakash.

Answering questions on the problems caused by the shortage of sanitary inspectors in Chennai Corporation, Mr. Prakash said the Chennai Corporation will recruit 500 sanitary inspectors in three days. “The city has 100 vacancies in sanitary inspectors’ posts. The work will be outsourced to 500 sanitary inspectors educated from institutions such as Gandhigram University,” said Mr. Prakash.

Stressing on the need for special disinfection drives in areas such as Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Ayanavaram, Mr. Prakash said the Chennai Corporation has started using additional vehicles to disinfect these areas. “We have noticed a reduction of cases in containment zones. In Chennai’s southern region, we have released areas from the list of containment zones after cases have not been reported for 28 days,” said Mr. Prakash.

“Chennai Corporation has identified 19 civic employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. This will not increase in the future. At least 35,000 persons are at work, containing the spread of COVID-19 in Chennai. We have procured personal protective equipment. We are going in the right direction,” he said.

The Chennai Corporation will invoke the provisions of the District Disaster Management Act to take any property for the development of quarantine spaces, he said.