March 21, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Returning Officers of the Parliamentary constituencies of Chennai district, in association with the Deputy Commissioners of Police, will start identifying new clusters with the risk of intimidation of voters, as part of vulnerability mapping ahead of Lok Sabha election.

As many as 579 vulnerable polling stations have already been identified in the district. More clusters are expected to be identified in two days, as part of the vulnerability mapping exercise.

Chennai District Election Office, on Thursday, conducted the first randomisation of EVMs and VVPATs. The randomisation of polling personnel was also conducted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai District Election Officer J.Radhakrishnan has directed all polling personnel to participate in the training session on March 24. The DEO will initiate action against the polling personnel failing to attend the training session at the 16 centres in the district.

As many as 3,726 polling booths will be set up in the district for the Lok Sabha election. Election officials briefed representatives of political parties about obtaining online permission for public meetings during the campaign. The media certification and monitoring committee meeting was also held to discuss violation of the model code. The Chennai District Election Office conducted a meeting with expenditure observers in the presence of Income Tax Nodal Officers and Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore to strengthen monitoring of expenditure. Residents have been requested to call 1950, 18004257012, 044-25333001, 25333003, 25333004, 25333005, 25333006 to report violations of the model code of conduct.

Two candidates filed nomination papers on Thursday in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.