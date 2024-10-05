Vulnerability mapping in Chennai’s flood-prone areas to be completed by October 10

Mapping of persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and older persons in flood-prone areas, will be completed by the Chennai Corporation next week to improve rescue and relief efforts during the monsoon. As many as 5,000 volunteers have registered with the civic body so far.

The Corporation will complete mapping of two lakh households in 3,196 roads located in the vicinity of rivers, lakes and canals to assist the elderly, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women, ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. The mapping of vulnerable households will be completed on October 10, officials said.

The Corporation has commenced registration of student volunteers from more than 100 colleges in the city, and has set a target of enlisting 10,000 volunteers for rescue and relief. “We have registered 5,000 college students as volunteers. They will receive training to assist residents during the rains; supply essential items to vulnerable residents; and they will be trained in rescue and relief operations,” an official said.

A group of 1,546 volunteers with identity cards began visiting neighbourhoods on Friday for the vulnerability mapping survey. The volunteers collected details of children below six years, senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities. Based on the results of the vulnerability mapping survey, the number of relief centres will be increased in the 15 zones of the city, ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Ambulances, boats and rescue teams will be stationed at various localities to assist the elderly, and persons with disabilities. In the households surveyed on the first day, 3.66% of residents needed assistance for pregnant women during the monsoon; 5.76% of residents needed assistance for women with children less than two years of age; and 7.71% of residents were sick and needed assistance during the monsoon.