Chennai

V.S. Natarajan gets lifetime award

Senior geriatrician V.S. Natarajan was presented with the lifetime achievement award at the Global Congress of Physicians of Indian Origin through a virtual meeting held on February 27 and 28.

More than 50 Indian and international speakers delivered their lectures at the programme with 35 papers presented and awards given away to six physicians.

Dr. Natarajan, who had been in the field for more than 40 years, was presented with a trophy, a citation and a cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

The other medical specialists presented with the awards included Pravin Agarwal, Dr. Rohini Handa, Dr. Navin Dang, Dr. Maligail Ramkrishna Girinath and Dr. Madan Mohan Reddy.

