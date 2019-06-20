Voters’ list doubts derail elections to Nadigar Sangam

Just as the opposition faction — led by K. Bhagyaraj and Ishari Ganesh — was turning on the heat on Pandavar Ani, led by actors Nasser and Vishal Krishna, the Nadigar Sangam elections scheduled to be held on June 23 were unexpectedly called off on Wednesday.

The Registrar of Societies on Wednesday acted on a petition filed by 62 members claiming serious discrepancies in the voters’ list and alleging voter suppression by the current office-bearers.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Registrar of Societies R. Ravindranath said there was a need to investigate into the issue to find out whether the names of these petitioners were removed without any basis.

“Thus, there is a need to look into the issue raised by these 62 members and then prepare the voters’ list,” the Registrar of Society said.

The registrar also said there was doubt regarding when the voters’ list, which was going to be used in the elections, was compiled.

“While the 2017-18 draft of the voters’ list is still under consideration at the South Chennai District Registrar, it is not clear which voters’ list will be used for the elections,” the registrar said.

Surprise expressed

The two opposing factions — the Pandavar faction and the Swami Sankaradas faction — expressed shock and surprise at the decision taken by the Registrar of Society.

Earlier, Nadigar Sangam general secretary Vishal Krishna met Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to appeal for fair elections.

“We have given a petition to the Governor urging him to ensure free and fair elections. We have also sought protection for the elections,” he said.

Ulterior motive

DMK member Poochi Murugan said cancellation of the elections was done with an “ulterior motive”. “We sought the list from the registrar and then gave it to Justice Padmanabhan,” he said.

Speaking about the sudden development, K. Bhagyaraj of the Sankaradas faction said he was “shocked” at the developments in the Nadigar Sangam, but expressed confidence that the Pandavar Ani would be defeated.

“There are a lot of discrepancies in the voter enrolment where the people have been removed without explanation. The election cannot be held without the voters’ list being finalised and without informing those whose names have been deleted about the reasons for the same,” he said.

Producer Ishari Ganesh, who is also contesting against Vishal Krishna for the post of general secretary, said: “We don’t have confidence in Justice Padmanabhan.”

“He is taking decisions on a whim to favour actor Vishal and Karthi,” he added.