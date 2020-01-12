Voter verification camps in Vellore to end on Sunday

Special camps, like those held last weekend, to help voters verify names, make corrections, additions and deletions were organised in all polling stations of Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts, as per the State Election Commission directive on Saturday. They are set to be wound up on Sunday, January 12.

Hundreds of voters approached the election officials for corrections in their voter identity cards due to change in address within the Assembly constituency.

Enables enrolment

These camps are intended to facilitate those voters on the electoral rolls verify their names and enable enrolment to those left out.

The designated officials were present at the polling stations with the electoral rolls.

“People are requested to utilise this opportunity to verify their names on the electoral rolls. Mere possession of Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) does not guarantee franchise. Enrolment is mandatory. Hence, even the EPIC holders should ensure that their name is on the electoral list,” said an official from the Election Department.

All voters, whose names have been left out, may file a Form 6 application seeking inclusion to the designated officer on the day of the camp. They must adduce copies of residence and age proof, passport size colour photographs and EPIC, if available, in support of their claim for inclusion.

For deletion of names, Form 7 must be submitted. For corrections, Form 8 and change of address within the same Assembly constituency, Form 8-A must be submitted.

NRIs seeking an inclusion of their names can submit Form 6-A to the designated officer at the polling station, taluk office or revenue divisional office.