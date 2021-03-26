Voter awareness webinar to be held on March 27

CHENNAI

26 March 2021 01:24 IST

As part of the Right to Vote – A Public Interest Initiative from Nippon Paint and The Hindu Group, that aims to create awareness on the critical need to vote, a webinar on ‘Challenges in Ensuring Enhanced Voter Participation in the Elections’ will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.

The panelists for the webinar are N. Gopalaswami, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, and Mark Titus, director marketing, Nippon Paint India (Decorative Division). It will be moderated by T. Ramakrishnan, Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Topics to be taken up for discussion will include impact of opinion polls or pre-poll surveys on voter turnout, opinions on lowering the age ceiling for postal ballots and other electoral reforms that may contribute to a higher voter turnout since according to Election Commission of India data the voting percentage is only around 60%.

Advertising

Advertising

Those interested can register at http://bit.ly/RTVEDIT or scan the QR Code. The TV partner for the event is News 18 Tamil.

The campaign aims to spread awareness to understand why each vote is crucial for better functioning of India as a democracy. Voters can pledge to vote by uploading their photos and details including name, age, mobile number and email id on http://bit.ly/THNPRTV

Those selected can get a chance for their photos to be featured on The Hindu newspaper and website.