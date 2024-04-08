‘Vote for parties in support of education’

April 08, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Chennai

The State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS-TN) urged the people to exercise their right to vote to support education on Monday.

In a statement on the challenges of the nation in education SPCSS-TN general secretary P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu said that in the past decade, there have been various changes brought to education. “If the National education Policy 2020 is an attack spread over three decades. A welfare government will strengthen the existing elementary school education but the Centre which is running special schools,” the statement said.

According to the statement, if the NEP 2020 is implemented in its entirety, there will be no public funded education institutions. Expenditure on education will be reduced and only self-financed institutions will exist. “Sainik Schools, which were created to provide opportunities to those who wanted to join the defence sector are being handed over to private institutions in a public-private partnership,” the statement further said.

Urging the people to take a stand and vote thoughtfully, Mr. Prince said, “The BJP wants to privatise the rest of the schemes also, and hence, people must vote consciously to INDIA bloc as they have promised to uphold the welfare schemes which benefit the downtrodden.”