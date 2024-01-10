ADVERTISEMENT

Vote-counting centres in Chennai inspected

January 10, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

In preparation for the upcoming Parliamentary General Election 2024, inspections were conducted on Wednesday by high-ranking officials to assess the readiness of three vote-counting centres in Chennai.

District Electoral Officer J. Radhakrishnan, with Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Sandeep Rai Rathore, led the inspections for three constituencies. The first center under scrutiny was the vote counting center for South Chennai Parliamentary Constituency, at Anna University in Guindy. The second, for North Chennai Parliamentary Constituency, was at Queen Mary’s College (Autonomous) on Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai was reviewed. The third for Central Chennai Parlimentary Constituency was in Loyola College (Autonomous) in Numgambakkam.

Joint Commissioner (Works) G.S Sameeran, police personnel and officials from Chennai District Collectorate were present.

