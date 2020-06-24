Volunteers to help enforce containment measures in Chennai’s Srinivasapuram

CHENNAI

24 June 2020 16:45 IST

Volunteers from the fishing community will ask residents of the hamlet wear masks, and ensure quarantined persons do not leave their homes, officials said

The Chennai police and the Greater Chennai Corporation have roped in around 30 volunteers, from the fishing community, to ensure enforcement of containment measures in the densely-populated Srinivasapuram fishing hamlet, as well as to help quarantined persons.

According to GCC officials, there are over 4,500 families residing in close to 150 blocks in the Srinivasapuram fishing hamlet. Since many COVID-19 cases have been reported in the locality, entry and exit into the locality has been stopped. Residents are not allowed to move out or come in freely like before. “These volunteers will be deployed along with policemen to ensure that the containment measures are enforced properly,” said a GCC official.

Advertising

Advertising

The volunteers are given t-shirts and caps. Their main role is to make residents wear masks, to ensure quarantined persons do not leave their homes and to provide them with necessary groceries and vegetables.

“Being a thickly-populated area, physical distancing is a challenge. Hence, we have restricted movement inside the hamlet. If someone steps out of their house, the volunteers have to report it to the police or GCC officials,” said A.P. Basha, law and order inspector, Foreshore Estate.

On Tuesday, the police and GCC conducted a rally with volunteers inside the area to create awareness about various measures to prevent COVID-19.

“We also have placed banners about immunity-building foods and proper methods of wearing masks, inside the hamlet. This is to educate the residents. Dry rations are also provided to the needy and masks are being distributed to all,” he added.

The police and GCC are also planning to conduct medical camps in the locality. Meanwhile, residents said that there is an urgent need to increase testing. “It is not sufficient,” said a resident.