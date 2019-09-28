Volunteers sought for waste management drive

In another move to raise civic awareness among residents of the neighbourhood, Kalakshetra Colony Welfare Association (KCWA) is seeking to educate them about Solid Wastes Management Rules, 2016. Towards this end, it is seeking volunteers who are well-versed in the rules, and have the practical knowledge to be able to discuss waste segregation and composting.

“Greater Chennai Corporation is adopting many decentralised measures to ensure waste is disposed of responsibly, and KCWA is doing its bit to ensure residents of Kalakshetra Colony extend their cooperation to the GCC in this matter,” says S. Radha Krishnan, a member of the executive committee of KCWA.

Volunteers will be expected to conduct door-to-door campaigns.

“Food and refreshments and to-and-fro conveyance will be provided. Besides, an honorarium will be paid to the volunteers,” says Priya Rajashekar, another member of the executive committee.

The Association also keeps stock of the bins for the convenience of the residents.

“We have small and big bins in three colours — green, red and blue. The smaller bins are meant for each household and the bigger ones are to be kept on the premises of the apartment complexes. The contents of the smaller bins will be emptied into the bigger ones. We sell it at the same price that we bought from the shop,” says Priya Rajashekar.

Those interested in volunteering for this initiative may call S. Radha Krishnan at 91761 19155.