Chennai

Volunteers sought for Covishield vaccine trial

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has called for volunteers for the trial of Covishield, the vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford.

Any individual above 18 years of age who is interested in taking part in the trial can contact the project coordinator at 78068 45198 or send a mail to covidvaccinetrialdph@gmail.com.

The trial will be titled ‘A phase 2/3, observer-blind, randomised, controlled study to determine the safety and immunogenicity of Covishield (COVID-19 vaccine) in healthy Indian adults’.

It is sponsored by the Serum Institute of India Private Limited and co-sponsored by the Indian Council of Medical Research, it said.

