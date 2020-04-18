Volunteers should get official nod 24 hours before distribution of essential items, says Corporation

Individual-volunteers, volunteering groups, NGOs and resident welfare associations that seek to provide succour to those hard hit by the current crisis by distributing free food or provisions or medicines or any other essentials to them, should apprise the Greater Chennai Corporation about it and get the necessary permission 24 hours prior to the free distribution.

They can get the official nod from the respective Regional Deputy Commissioner (RDC) and zonal officer, depending on where they are planning to organise the free distribution.

Addresses of RDCs and zonal offices and the number of the zonal officer from each of the 15 zones are available at www.corporation.gov.in

According to a press release, the Corporation has issued a set of guidelines that should be followed by the volunteers, including NGOs and RWAs. First up, they have to get the necessary permission from the civic body for organising the free distribution.

The guidelines

The guidelines are: Volunteers should mention the venue where the free distribution work is being organised; the total number of beneficiaries; and the vehicle number that would carry the relief items for such free distribution. These details should be given by the volunteers to the respective zonal officer 24 hours prior to the distribution work.

The request for the NOC can be made though a letter or by WhatsApp to the respective zonal officer where such free distribution will be held.

More importantly, the press release said, such free distribution of essentials by volunteers should be carried out in the presence of a Corporation-nominated civic official. Further, only three persons — the vehicle driver, the person who distributes the relief items and another person to help the main distributor — will be allowed to carry out the free distribution work.

During such free distribution, the organisers should not display any banners, posters of political parties and other organisations. Further, organisers of such free distribution events should maintain social distance and also wear face masks.

Further, volunteers can also hand over dry rations to the civic body. The Corporation has named two places where dry rations, offered voluntarily by the public, will be collected. These are: 1. J.J. Indoor Stadium, No: 82/1, off Kilpauk Garden Road, Kilpauk. 2. Amma Aragam, First Street, AB Block, Kumaran Nagar, Anna Nagar East.