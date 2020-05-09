Volunteering Chennai

Volunteers reach out to residents in containment zone

Members of Kotturpuram Police Volunteers helping the residents of Tamil Nadu Housing Board apartment complex in Kotturpuram. Photos: special arrangement.

A week ago, two blocks — R29 and R30 — of a Tamil Nadu Housing Board apartment complex in Kotturpuram was declared a containment zone by the Greater Chennai Corporation as two residents there tested positive for COVID-19.

Since then, members of Kotturpuram Police Volunteers have been helping the rest of the families living at those two blocks. As per government protocol, movement of people is severely restricted in a containment zone. Therefore, Kotturpuram Police Volunteers helped the residents in buying groceries, vegetables, medicines and providing other support of an essential nature.

The volunteers — Gopi, Karthik, Raja and R. Gavaskar — reside at the same complex.

“With respect to buying vegetables and groceries, the residents will provide the list of items two days in advance and provide the bags. We also help them collect provisions from the ration shop located nearby,” says Gavaskar.

