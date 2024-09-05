Volunteers of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind to carry out awareness campaign on morality throughout T.N.

The women volunteers of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind would be carrying out a campaign to create awareness on morality throughout the State to prevent various crimes against women. The theme of the awareness programme is ‘Morality is Freedom.’

The members of the Chennai division of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, at a press conference held in the city on Thursday, pointed out the various crimes against women, including the recent rape of a woman doctor in Kolkata and the sexual harassment faced by women as mentioned in the Hema Committee report.

