ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteers of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind to carry out awareness campaign on morality throughout T.N.

Published - September 05, 2024 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The women volunteers of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind would be carrying out a campaign to create awareness on morality throughout the State to prevent various crimes against women. The theme of the awareness programme is ‘Morality is Freedom.’ 

The members of the Chennai division of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, at a press conference held in the city on Thursday, pointed out the various crimes against women, including the recent rape of a woman doctor in Kolkata and the sexual harassment faced by women as mentioned in the Hema Committee report.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US