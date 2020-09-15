Volunteers in Chennai help civic officials fine motorists

Strict enforcement: A Corporation staff collecting fine from a resident in Mogappair East on Monday.

CHENNAI

15 September 2020 00:25 IST

Chennai Corporation collects ₹2.5 lakh from those in violation of safety norms on Monday

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started deploying volunteers for collection of fines from motorists not wearing masks.

The volunteers were found detaining residents and motorists along many roads on Monday in the presence of Corporation officials. Persons not wearing masks were made to pay a penalty of ₹200, while those spitting in public were asked to cough up ₹500.

Over 15,000 volunteers have been at work during the pandemic, screening residents and monitoring violators.

Many accompanied civic officials during the fine collection drive in commercial areas. Volunteers stopped motorists in violation of COVID-19 safety norms and took them to the officials who were empowered to collect the fine.

“We are focusing more on mask wearing in public places. Some motorists protested, saying that they were only riding their vehicles without masks. We warned them,” an official said.

On Monday, a total of ₹2.5 lakh was collected from violators. Civic officials said over 1,000 persons who did not have masks were penalised.

Fine collection was more in zones such as Perungudi, Teynampet, Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Perungudi and Alandur. Corporation officials in Teynampet collected the highest amount from residents and motorists.

Officials in zones such as Manali, Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Adyar and Sholinganallur did not collect fine from violators on Monday.

The civic body has collected ₹1.9 crore in fines during the pandemic, with Royapuram zone generating the highest at ₹44 lakh.